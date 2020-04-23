The British is the only Formula 1 driver in the top 10

The amount amounts to almost 370 million euros

Lewis Hamilton was the tenth highest-paid athlete between 2010 and 2019, according to Forbes. The British rider appears on this list along with other well-known faces in the world of sports.

The world champion in Formula 1 is the only driver in the category and in motor racing in general that appears in that top 10. The Mercedes adds to the salary he receives from Brackley’s various advertising commitments or image rights, as well as his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Hamilton has pocketed a total of $ 400 million in the past decade, equivalent to almost 370 million euros. This places him above one of the highest paid drivers on the grid and who has also been his rival in the fight for several titles, Sebastian Vettel.

Of those 10 years, Stevenage’s spent 2010, 2011 and 2012 at McLaren, the team that gave him his first opportunity in Formula 1. In 2013 he signed for Mercedes and then numerous advertising contracts and commitments came, a higher salary and five of his six championships.

His biggest income began to come in 2016, just the season in which his then teammate Nico Rosberg snatched the title from him in the last race in Abu Dhabi and just after announcing his retirement. Since then the Briton has been unstoppable and has won three consecutive championships.

Hamilton shares a list of the ten highest-paid athletes of the decade with Kevin Durant, Manny Pacquiao, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Floyd Mayweather. The amounts earned by those athletes range from nearly $ 1 trillion for Mayweather to $ 425 million for Durant, who is ranked just ahead of the Formula 1 driver.

