Hamilton takes revenge and wins

Lewis Hamilton won after beating Max Verstappen in the first of two starts of the British GP race. Hamilton received a penalty for this action: 10 seconds, which he served at his pit stop. He got back on track, recovered, and won. He needed this victory, after 5 races without doing it, and this was the eighth victory at the British GP.

“We never give up”Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told him after crossing the finish line. With this victory, Hamilton cuts a large handful of points from Verstappen, who is still leading with 185, to Hamilton’s 178.

Max Verstappen meanwhile, was transferred from the Silverstone circuit medical center to a hospital, to review his condition more thoroughly. Sure he had no consolation, his greatest rival in the fight for the title was dangerously close to him.

On the podium at Silverstone, Hamilton was accompanied by Charles Leclerc and his partner Valtteri Bottas. Lando Norris ranked fourth, followed by Daniel Ricciardo, with Carlos Sainz sixth and Fernando Alonso seventh.

Once the Copse corner protection tires had been repaired after Max Verstappen’s accident, the race resumed at 4:45 p.m. CET, with Leclerc in the lead followed by Hamilton, Bottas, Norris, Ricciardo, Vettel, Alonso 7th, Sainz 8th … Some drivers fitted new medium tires like Hamilton, Bottas and Leclerc.

Leclerc made a great start, with Hamilton behind, while Norris overtook Bottas and placed third. Behind, Vettel spun and Alonso took the opportunity to place sixth, until a turn later, Sainz surpassed himHe was going very fast, he had gained two positions.

Second start of the race with Leclerc in the lead

The stewards made a decision on the accident between Verstappen and Hamilton, and Mercedes was given a 10-second penalty. They warned him on the radio and he began to put pressure on Leclerc, who followed first, but in that attempt he began to warm up his rear wheels, he needed to overtake Ferrari’s as soon as possible, but it was difficult, he had a good pace.

10-second penalty for Hamilton for the accident with Verstappen

On lap 10 of the race, Pérez, who started last, was already 12th. Ahead, Leclerc was still in the lead, with Hamilton more than a second behind, Norris was third, 3s behind Hamilton, with Bottas in fourth place followed by Ricciardo, Sainz and Alonso.

On lap 14, Leclerc radioed engine outages. His engineer told him what to do, and that’s when Hamilton, warned of his rival’s problem, began to step on the accelerator, placing himself less than a second, and that he had a blister in one of his tires. But the problem with Leclerc’s Ferrari seems to have been solved a few moments later, even setting a fast lap.

The first began pit stop Among the riders running from behind, including Checo Pérez, on lap 18. Of the riders running in the lead, the first to enter was Ricciardo, who was 5th, and dropped to 9th, after placing some hard drives. Lando Norris (3rd) also stopped, but his mechanics took a long time. At the same time, Leclerc again reported engine outages by radio. Bottas stopped a lap later, which sent Sainz up to third place and Alonso to fourth. While Sainz held third behind Leclerc and Hamilton, Alonso was overtaken first by Bottas and then by Norris. On lap 24 Alonso pitted, but the stop was slow: from 6th he dropped to 10th position, after Stroll, until he surpassed it a few meters later. It was already 9th.

On lap 27 Hamilton made his pit stop, with a 10-second penalty additions: from 2nd he dropped to 5th position behind Norris, and was 4 seconds behind. And a lap later he entered Sainz, but his left front wheel gave problems, it took 12 seconds, and when he left he dropped to sixth place. His partner entered a turn later and was back on track again first. Behind Leclerc was Bottas, followed by Norris, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Sainz, Tsunoda – he hadn’t stopped yet – and Alonso. Hamilton passed Norris a lap later and was already behind his teammate Bottas.

Sainz, from the sixth place, began to attack Ricciardo, he wanted to regain the lost positions in his change of wheels. Alonso was already behind him, Tsunoda had gone to the pits, although the distance was 16 seconds. Bottas, from the second position, reported by radio: “I have a blister, difficult to reach the end.” Until his partner overtook him obeying team orders.

Hamilton was already 2nd behind Leclerc with 11 laps remaining, and had Ferrari’s 8 seconds behind.. On the radio, the Leclerc engineer told him to “go to the max until the end”. But Hamilton attacked, set fast laps, lowered him a second in each turn. The last laps were being very long for Leclerc and very short for Hamilton. Until 2 laps to go, Hamilton overtook Leclerc on the same lap as his run-in with Verstappen, it was already first. Needed to win after 5 races without doing it, and he got it: eighth victory in his Grand Prix.

Hamilton overtakes and takes the lead

GRAND BRITAIN GP CLASSIFICATION:

1 Lewis Hamilton 52v 2 Charles Leclerc 52 3,871 3 Valtteri Bottas 52 11,125 4 Lando Norris 52 28,573 5 Daniel Ricciardo 52 42,624

6 Carlos Sainz 52 43,454

7 Fernando Alonso 52 1’12.0938 Lance Stroll 52 1’14.289 9 Esteban Ocon 52 1’16.162 10 Yuki Tsunoda 52 1’22.065 11 Pierre Gasly 52 1’25.327 12 George Russell 51 1 lap 13 Antonio Giovinazzi 51 1 lap 14 Nicholas Latifi 51 1 lap 15 Kimi Raikkonen 51 1 lap 16 Sergio Perez 51 1 lap 17 Nikita Mazepin 51 1 lap 18 Mick Schumacher 51 1 lap Dropouts: Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen

British GP podium with Hamilton, Leclerc and Bottas