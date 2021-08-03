Hamilton suspects fatigue in Hungary could be a consequence of COVID

The world champion ended up fatigued and mildly dizzy after fighting for the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

During the awards ceremony, the seven-time world champion was uncomfortable and delayed his post-race media engagements to be examined by the Mercedes team doctor. After feeling better, he appeared at the mandatory press conference of the SON and also completed his usual television interviews.

But speaking of the situation, Hamilton said the effort it took during the race in Hungary had taken his breath away.

“I was very exhausted. It was one of the strangest experiences I have had on the podium, “he commented.

“I had real dizziness and everything got a little blurry on the podium. All year I have been fighting on the health issue, staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year, but it is still a battle.”

Hamilton revealed that the problem he experienced in Hungary was not the first time that he felt more fatigued than normal in this campaign and he suspects that he is suffering from one of the consequences of the COVID, in which those infected suffer fatigue for months after contracting the coronavirus.

“I have not spoken to anyone in particular on the subject, but I think it is persistent,” he said. “I remember the effects of when I had it, and the training has been different since then. The levels of fatigue that you have are different and it is a real challenge.”

“I’ll keep trying to train and prepare in the best possible way. Maybe it’s hydration, I don’t know, but I definitely haven’t had that experience. I had something similar at Silverstone, but this is much worse.”

The winner of the race, Esteban Ocon, said he was not surprised that Hamilton He felt so tired, and the Frenchman found that the heat and the demands of the track made Sunday’s competition a real challenge.

“It was a really tough race,” said the driver from Alpine. “But it’s generally on this track, with the heat, the humidity, the corners and all that combination.”

“You don’t have a break here, so you have to fight with the car to the end. I feel completely exhausted too. Not that Lewis has a problem or not, but I say that I too will sleep well tonight.”

