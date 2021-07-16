Hamilton shines before his fans and will start first at Silverstone

07/16/2021 at 8:36 PM CEST

The premier class of motorsports put the double-race format into practice for the first time this weekend at the British Grand Prix. On Saturday, the so-called sprint or qualifying race (5:30 p.m.) will order the grid for Sunday’s race (4:00 p.m.). The first classified on Saturday will be the official ‘poleman’, not the one who finished first in the usual qualy today (Q1, Q2 and Q3), a Lewis Hamilton who has claimed himself at home and who tomorrow will lead the first row of Start in the short race of the program (17 laps).

An early time

Verstappen has already dominated the first practice sessions at Silverstone but in early qualifying this Friday he was vulnerable. The championship leader has started with a stratospheric lap (1.26.7) that has silenced the 90,000 fans who packed the stands at the first grand prix with a massive influx allowed after the restrictions due to the pandemic. The local idols, Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) and Lando norris (McLaren) have worked hard to try to stop the Dutchman, who arrives on English territory thrown after his spectacular double in Austria.

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz they have had no problems to pass the first sieve of Q1, in which they have been eliminated Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Latifi (Williams) and the two Haas of Mick schumacher Y Mazepin. No relevant surprises.

In Q2 the differences have narrowed and Alonso was left out of the fight for the top ten by a sigh. Norris has left the Asturian with ‘honey on his lips’, eleventh for only two hundredths. Perez Y Vettel They set an entry fastest lap and they played it by not returning to the track to save tires. The strategy has gone well for them and they have fallen, in addition to Alonso, Gasly (Alpha Tauri), Or with (Alpine), Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Stroll (Aston Martin). Hamilton has hit the table and made the pass to the decisive Q3 with the best time (1.26.023), four tenths faster than Verstappen.

The pulse between the two has intensified in the third and final round. Max he complained of understeer in his car and was unable to take advantage of the last lap to overtake Hamilton, which has finished as the fastest (1.26.134), with the Dutchman from Mercedes just 75 thousandths. Bottas He will start third, ahead of Leclerc, Pérez and Norris, while Carlos Sainz will start from ninth.

The laurel wreath

The ‘experiment’ of the two races seeks to enhance the show and expand the interest of the grand prize throughout the weekend. Formula 1, which yesterday unveiled the futuristic car with which it hopes to revolutionize the championship and reduce the differences on the grid from 2022, looks to the horizon with great expectations for business and audiences. But he does not forget the past and at Silverstone he wanted to make a ‘wink’ to his history. It is no coincidence that the first sprint race is held at the circuit where it all began, with the first F1 Grand Prix in 1950. And it is not by chance that tomorrow the best three, in addition to taking 3 points for the winner, two for the second classified and 1 for the third, receive a laurel wreath like the ones that stopped being used 35 years ago.

Great Britain GP (QP)

1.Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’26 “786

2.Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’26 “751

3.Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’26 “328

4.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’26 “828

5. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’26 “844

6.Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’26 “897

7.Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’26 “899

8.George Russell (Williams) 1’26 “971

9.Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’27 “007

10.Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’27 “179

11.Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’27 “245 (* Q2)

12.Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’27 “273

13.Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’27 “340

14.Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’27 “617

15.Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’27 “665

16.Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’28 “043 (* Q1)

17.Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’28 “062

18.Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’28 “254

19.Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’28 “738

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’29 “051