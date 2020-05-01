The hexacampeón dreams of having been his teammate with a photomontage

He acknowledges that Ayrton was his true inspiration

On this day, 26 years ago, Ayrton Senna lost his life in Imola. So Lewis Hamilton was just a kid starting to win karting races. Although not even Ron Dennis had noticed him yet, he was running inspired by the Brazilian legend and dreamed of matching him one day.

Hamilton grew up with Senna as inspiration. You always think about what the Brazilian could have accomplished if he hadn’t suffered a fatal accident 26 years ago. Lewis equaled him on podiums in Belgium 2015 and in victories that same year in Japan; He surpassed his Poles in Baku 2017 and his fast laps in Brazil 2014. In 2015 he proclaimed himself three-time world champion, as his idol, and in 2017 he surpassed him. Lewis fondly remembers how his hero motivated him to achieve all of that.

“My hero was Ayrton Senna. I dreamed of becoming world champion, but it was seeing Ayrton that motivated me to fight for three championships as he had done,” Hamilton shared this week in an interview with Italian magazine Style.

Senna is the idol of many, but in Lewis’s heart he has always had a special place. The Brazilian’s family knows this well and in Canada in 2017 they gave him an original pilot helmet, a gift that he will certainly never forget.

“Of all the trophies and everything I have at home, this is without a doubt the most special thing,” he acknowledged then.

The fact that he grew up watching his careers and that he left too soon made him share a photo montage with him a few days ago accompanied by the phrase “If only …”. This post reflects his desire to have fought on track with the greatest for him. Many would like to face pilots from various eras and Lewis is included among them and does not hide that he would have liked to have been his teammate.

