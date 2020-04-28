Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said he misses competing every day and that the absence of racing this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic has left a “big void” in his life.

The French Grand Prix at Le Castellet in June was canceled on Monday, becoming the tenth race hit by the outbreak in what would be a record season with 22 races.

Formula 1 expects to start its season in Austria in July, without fans, before ending in Abu Dhabi in December, after races in Asia and the Americas.

“I miss racing every day. It is the first time since I was 8 years old that I have not started a season. When you live and breathe something you love, there is definitely a big void,” said the Mercedes driver on social media.

The 35-year-old Briton, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle and is an advocate for environmental issues, said there are some positive points to be drawn from the crisis, as people reflect on their lives, decisions, goals and careers.

“Today, we see clearer skies around the world, less animals being slaughtered, to our satisfaction, simply because our demands are much less,” he added.

“We are not going to return the same way we entered this difficult time, we are going to leave with a better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits.”

