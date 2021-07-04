Hamilton says he doesn’t see himself in F1 until he’s 40

Lewis Hamilton He assured that he has no plans to stay in Formula One until he is 40 years old, but he agreed to renew for two more because the close competition this season has been very exciting.

Explaining his motivation behind renewing his contract with the team Mercedes Announced at the Austrian Grand Prix this Saturday, the seven-time world champion told reporters that he loved the challenge.

The 36-year-old British driver acknowledged that he had considered leaving F1, but felt that both he and the sport were entering an interesting new phase. “I think this year we are being challenged more than ever, which is great,” said the most successful driver of all time. “And I love racing. This is what I want to do ”.

Hamilton He said his previous contract was supposed to be for two years, but asked for one because he wasn’t sure whether it would continue or not, and the Covid-19 pandemic was also creating uncertainty. “I had the best and most enjoyable start to the year, I enjoyed the roller coaster we are having,” he explained.

“The start of this season, when the cars were so close in performance and to be able to have this battle with Red Bull, it has really been one of the most exciting moments I have had in some time. I really expected it to continue like this for the rest of the year, but they have taken a big step forward, “he said. Hamilton.

The Brit is 18 points behind Max Verstappen after the first eight races, with Red Bull winning four in a row until Sunday after Hamilton won three of the first four.

Hamilton She has used her social media to campaign for diversity and equal rights, an important part of her decision to stay, but said she also loved her job. “I found myself waking up thinking about racing, so I wanted to keep racing,” he said.

“Now that we are having this close battle, it has brought me closer to the team, to the engineers, it makes me go deeper and I love that. It has revitalized the love I have for this sport and the love for what I do, “he added.

The new contract will see Hamilton, which adds 98 victories and 100 ‘poles’, to run until the age of 38, an age at which, according to him, “it doesn’t really sound so bad.”

However, it will not continue just for the sake of doing it. “There is going to be a point where I’m going to want to move on to do different things. I’m not going to do it 80%, 70% and just move on, ”he said.

“I’m only here to win. So if I ever feel like I don’t want to commit the time or effort, it will be time to stop. I don’t plan on being here until I’m 40. I hope to have something more exciting to do there, ”he said.