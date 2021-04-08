Hamilton, Sainz and Alonso, on the official poster of the Spanish GP

04/08/2021

On at 10:50 CEST

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has revealed this Thursday what is already the official image of the FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2021. It has also done so, relying on art and illustration, again uniting this unique discipline with the motor.

For this occasion, the Spanish illustrator and creative David despau He has been in charge of carrying out a remarkable commission. The designed image represents three fundamental elements in a Grand Prix based on its colors and its protagonists.

On the one hand, the race itself, where black predominates, representing the asphalt, the tires or the adrenaline of speed. Then the drivers and their cars. The current World Champion stands out, Lewis hamilton, who appears with the two Spanish representatives, Carlos Sainz and the returned two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. Finally, the bright colors of each of its teams -Mercedes, Ferrari and Alpine- merge with black to represent Barcelona, ​​the Mediterranean city that hosts the Grand Prix, which is also represented by the Holy Familya, one of the most emblematic places in the city of Barcelona.

The illustratedr David Despau has extensive experience behind him and has published in magazines such as “Time & rdquor ;,“ The New York Yorker & rdquor ;, “Harper’s Bazar & rdquor ;,“ L’Equipe & rdquor ;, “Car and Driver & rdquor ;,“ ESPN & rdquor ;, “Sports Illustrated & rdquor; , “GQ & rdquor ;, among many others. He has been recognized as one of the 100 most influential illustrators in the world by Taschen Publishing in “100 Illustrators & rdquor ;.