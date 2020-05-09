The British prefers Gran Turismo, a game he is an ambassador for

You acknowledge that you have played the game of Call of Duty with Leclerc and Gasly

Lewis Hamilton has ruled out participating in the virtual Grand Prix organized by Formula 1 because he does not like the official game of the category. The Briton has shared some time with Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly behind the screen with the video game Call of Duty.

Hamilton has admitted that he did use the simulator during confinement, but for a very short time. The Briton explained that he only likes the Gran Turismo video game on Playstation, of which he is an ambassador.

“I play a little bit, but I’m not interested in those racing games. I see other drivers playing with them, but I don’t like those. Sony has sent me a good set-up of Gran Turismo,” he said in an interview in the Mercedes YouTube channel.

“I have grown up playing Gran Turismo and I really spent a lot of time in the past. I have worked with them a lot in the last few years and it has been quite fun,” he added.

The hexacampeón has thus ruled out participating in the virtual Grand Prix organized by Formula 1 in its official video game to liven up the quarantine.

Of course, his brother Nicolas Hamilton will make his debut in this virtual championship at McLaren and with Lando Norris. It will be tomorrow in the virtual GP of Spain.

Hamilton has kept in touch with some Formula 1 drivers. Interestingly, he has played Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc in Call of Duty, a first-person shooter video game.

“Yes, I have played Call Of Duty with Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc. It is very nice to still have enough contact with the other pilots,” he explained.

The Mercedes driver has also been kept busy by video calls, a lifeline for many people in this confinement. The Stevenage guy has chatted with people he hasn’t called in a while.

“I’ve made a lot of video calls lately. I’ve called people I haven’t talked to in a long time. You have to try to talk to people in a different way right now,” Hamilton said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.