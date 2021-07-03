Hamilton reveals what made him return to the Mercedes simulator

The seven-time world champion has rarely visited the simulator Formula 1 of Mercedes at its Brackley headquarters during the season in recent years, but has gone twice to put in extra hours with his team these weeks in response to Red Bull’s lead in 2021.

It has been learned that Hamilton was driving in the Mercedes simulator on Wednesday before the Styrian Grand Prix the previous weekend and returned to the UK to do it again on Wednesday, before this Austrian GP, ​​which will also be held at the Red Bull Ring in the only double event (so far) of the season.

In the press conference before the weekend, Hamilton was asked about his increased use of the simulator, and explained that “I can not say that he enjoyed it”, although he assured that “in general it has been positive”.

Hamilton He stated: “I think that, you know, especially after the last difficult races we’ve had, I went to try to see if there was any way to help the team be better prepared.”

Also read:

“I think there have been a couple of good things, but it is not going to change our lives.”

“And so I will continue to work with (the Mercedes simulator driver) Anthony Davidson and we have other drivers who do a lot of work.”

“I think we’re just working on the processes of how we communicate with them on their show so we can try the right things out. I can say that overall it has been positive.”

Hamilton is currently 18 points behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the 2021 drivers’ championship standings.

When asked how he felt about the current state of the title battle, where Red Bull has created a clear lead with four consecutive victories (three from Verstappen), Hamilton replied: “I don’t really feel worried.”

“Of course, it’s a time where we’re all pushing as hard as we can. Obviously, we’d love to have more rhythm.”

“Right now, we need to be able to really qualify not only for pole in qualifying, but to beat them in the race. Obviously they keep taking steps forward and I can’t tie myself down and get into that negative bubble of worry. “

“All I do now is try to put all my energy into making sure I am better prepared, helping the engineers to be better prepared. There are a lot of great conversations.”

“And this is a time where we just come together and work as hard as we can to rectify any issues we have.”

“That is what we do and that is why we are world champions and we have confidence in the team that we can do it.”

Gallery: Lewis Hamilton’s photos from the Austrian weekend

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

1/24

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2/24

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3/24

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7/24

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8/24

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10/24

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

11/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

12/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

13/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

14/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

15/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

16/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

17/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

18/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

19/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

20/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

21/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

22/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

23/24

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes shoes

24/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images