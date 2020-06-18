Lewis Hamilton boasts a physique and feels totally focused on the new 2020 Formula 1 season. The British, despite his latest messages with controversy on social networks, is already facing the start of the competition with Mercedes in a year in which he will try match Michael Schumacher’s titles.

Hamilton has prepared intensively during the quarantine his return to the circuits. The hexacampeón has shared with his followers through social networks several training sessions in which he has gone out to run or simply has strengthened his muscular resistance.

On this occasion, the Mercedes driver has boasted of great physical condition with two weeks to go before the start of the season in Austria. And he warned: “I am totally focused”.

Still pushing. 2 weeks until the first race and whilst there is so much work going on in the background, I am still fully focused on this race season.pic.twitter.com/zcCqKm3P7C – Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 18, 2020

Despite this, Lewis has also raised his voice against the social and humanitarian injustices that are still present today. Since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States, the British has used his media level to denounce acts of racism and to show the situation of extreme poverty in third world countries.

It is an image of the Mercedes driver that we already knew, but that has been radicalized in recent weeks. Hamilton has harshly criticized issues that directly touch Spain such as bullfighting. He has even declared that he is the first world champion pilot belonging to the working class. Some demonstrations that have not been liked by all the followers of Formula 1.

These were not the only words of 44 that have caused controversy. Without going any further, the British exploded yesterday against Helmut Marko for statements that did not even exist. Hamilton claimed that to this day, he still feels unequal because of the color of his skin.

