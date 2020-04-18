The event will start this Saturday at 20:00 CET and will last eight hours

It is unknown whether Hamilton will sing or just

Lewis Hamilton will be present tonight at the celebrity-filled charity concert organized by the World Health Organization alongside Global Citizen. The British will accompany from home to big names in the world of music and entertainment.

‘One World Together at Home’ was born as a unique and historical event organized by the WHO and Global Citizen that aims to send a message of unity to the entire planet to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous names in the music world such as Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish or Paul McCartney will join forces with athletes and actors to ask governments and companies to collaborate to stop the Covid-19.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World’: Together at Home ‘aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end the pandemic. Through music , entertainment and impact, the global live broadcast will honor those who risk their own health to safeguard the health of others, “said the director of Global Citizen.

BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @ taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd – Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

The concert will last eight hours and can be followed through Playz starting at 20:00 CET this Saturday. Subsequently, it may be viewed deferred free of charge on the Radio Televisión Española web portal.

The event will have two aspects: one will be broadcast on TV and the other on the Internet. Hamilton will be present in this second. It is unknown if the Mercedes driver will sing or play his guitar live, although it would not be a surprise.

Recall that Hamilton has spent hours in recording studios and has fantasized about entering music one day. Some musicians who have collaborated with the Briton even say that he plans to enter the world once he withdraws from the competition.

