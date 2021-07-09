Hamilton predicts sprint race will be “a train”

Formula 1 will debut its new weekend format at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit: a 100-kilometer (17-lap) sprint race that will decide Sunday’s grid positions on Saturday.

Qualifying will still exist, but it will take place on Friday in order to establish the starting positions for Saturday’s sprint race.

The World Motor Sport Council recently approved those rules, which will be used at two other major prizes in addition to the one at Silverstone.

Also read:

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton doubts the efficacy of this new concept. When the Englishman was asked if he had any expectations with this first sprint race experiment, to which the Mercedes driver replied “not particularly”.

“It’s going to be a train, probably. Hopefully there will be some overtaking, but it’s probably not exactly exciting.”

The Silverstone sprint race will last 17 laps (a third of what a normal GP lasts) and will take place on Saturday at 10:30 in Mexico and 12:30 in Argentina.

In general, the schedules of the different tests have been modified to make room for this new rule, and will begin on Friday with the first practice at 8:30 in Mexico and 10:30 in Argentina and qualifying at 12:00 from Mexico and 14:00 from Argentina.

Hamilton, who holds the all-time pole record (100), hasn’t thought too much about this rule change.

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” he commented.

“We will wait and see how it goes. It doesn’t make much sense to judge even before we have contested it (the sprint race). It doesn’t matter.”

What’s more:

F1 has confirmed that it will use these 3 events with a sprint race as an experiment to test the new format, and that it could be extended in the future if it proves to be a success.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri driver, says he is looking forward to the weekend and believes that it would be a mistake to pass judgment without having yet disputed anything.

“I think it would be positive to wait to play all three weekends, and if it is positive and people like it, why not keep it in the future?”

“But I think we have to wait to analyze those weekends. What gives us? Is it really more fun? I think that’s the key to everything.”

“If so, why not introduce it? And if not, the important thing is to keep the format we have now, which I think is good.”

“I enjoy qualifying on Saturdays and having only one race on the weekend.”