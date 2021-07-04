Hamilton predicts “easy” win for Verstappen and points to Pérez

Hamilton was hoping to close the gap with Red Bull after Mercedes took a beating at last Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix, where the seven-time world champion could never be a true contender for victory.
But qualifying for race two at the Red Bull Ring saw Hamilton barely fourth as Verstappen claimed his third consecutive pole position for Red Bull.
McLaren’s Lando Norris took a surprising second on the grid, while Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez will start third.
“It’s an even bigger challenge than it was last week, and we’re still lacking pace,” he said. Hamilton.
“I’ve tried everything to get more out of the car. It’s just that we have a pace that’s underneath, that’s where we are at right now. So we have to really find the performance in the following races.”
“I don’t know if McLaren has brought an improvement, but today they were very fast, so great work from Lando. We just have to try to improve.”
Verstappen’s pole gives the Red Bull driver a chance to extend his 18-point lead in the drivers ‘championship, while the team could also stretch its 40-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors’ standings.
Also read:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Hamilton felt he was losing “just a little bit everywhere” compared to the pole lap of Verstappen, and that thinking about a recovery to go for the victory was totally ruled out for Mercedes.
“In terms of pure pace, it’s definitely out of the question,” Hamilton said.
“Those guys (for Red Bull), firstly, they have two cars ahead, and they have three tenths on us, I think they have improved their car again this weekend.”
“I would say it will be an easy win for Max. I think for us it’s trying to see if we can at least overtake Perez, and try to limit the damage this weekend.”
Valtteri Bottas qualified fifth in Mercedes’ second car, admitting after the session that he had hoped to be closer to Red Bull in terms of outright pace.
“Yes, actually, we have regressed a bit from last weekend or the others (have won) more than us,” Bottas said.
“I’d say maybe a tenth or two to go. So I don’t know if it’s because of the C5 compound, or clearly McLaren has found something. This is what the car had today.
Gallery: Saturday’s photos from the Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
1/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
2/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
3/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
4/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme and second place Lando Norris, McLaren
5/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
6/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
7/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
8/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
9/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
10/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
11/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying
12/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying
13/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying
14/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
15/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
16/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
17/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43B
18/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43B
19/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
20/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
21/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
22/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
23/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
24/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
25/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
26/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
27/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, George Russell, Williams FW43B
28/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
29/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
30/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
31/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
32/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
33/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
34/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
35/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
36/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
37/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
38/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
39/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
40/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
41/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
42/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
43/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
44/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
45/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
46/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
47/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
48/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
49/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
50/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images