Hamilton predicts “easy” win for Verstappen and points to Pérez

Hamilton was hoping to close the gap with Red Bull after Mercedes took a beating at last Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix, where the seven-time world champion could never be a true contender for victory.

But qualifying for race two at the Red Bull Ring saw Hamilton barely fourth as Verstappen claimed his third consecutive pole position for Red Bull.

McLaren’s Lando Norris took a surprising second on the grid, while Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez will start third.

“It’s an even bigger challenge than it was last week, and we’re still lacking pace,” he said. Hamilton.

“I’ve tried everything to get more out of the car. It’s just that we have a pace that’s underneath, that’s where we are at right now. So we have to really find the performance in the following races.”

“I don’t know if McLaren has brought an improvement, but today they were very fast, so great work from Lando. We just have to try to improve.”

Verstappen’s pole gives the Red Bull driver a chance to extend his 18-point lead in the drivers ‘championship, while the team could also stretch its 40-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors’ standings.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton felt he was losing “just a little bit everywhere” compared to the pole lap of Verstappen, and that thinking about a recovery to go for the victory was totally ruled out for Mercedes.

“In terms of pure pace, it’s definitely out of the question,” Hamilton said.

“Those guys (for Red Bull), firstly, they have two cars ahead, and they have three tenths on us, I think they have improved their car again this weekend.”

“I would say it will be an easy win for Max. I think for us it’s trying to see if we can at least overtake Perez, and try to limit the damage this weekend.”

Valtteri Bottas qualified fifth in Mercedes’ second car, admitting after the session that he had hoped to be closer to Red Bull in terms of outright pace.

“Yes, actually, we have regressed a bit from last weekend or the others (have won) more than us,” Bottas said.

“I’d say maybe a tenth or two to go. So I don’t know if it’s because of the C5 compound, or clearly McLaren has found something. This is what the car had today.

