Lewis Hamilton has joined the demonstration of the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’ that was held yesterday in London. The Briton came to the peaceful gathering in Hyde Park with his face covered in a bandana, wearing a T-shirt with a message and a banner.

Three weeks after agitating Formula 1 on account of racism, Hamilton joins the masses to participate for the first time in a demonstration by the ‘Black Lives Matter’, the international movement that defends the lives of African-Americans.

It does so after presenting on Saturday the ‘Hamilton Commission’, a commission to work to make motor sport a more representative area of ​​society and more egalitarian. Lewis attended the London rally, which was attended by thousands of people yesterday, hidden behind a bandana, with a T-shirt with the message ‘Black is a vibe’ and with the will to empower others in the fight to end racism. He also carried a banner with the movement’s message, ‘Black lives matter’.

“I went to Hyde Park today for the peaceful demonstration and I was proud to see in person how so many people of all races and backgrounds support this movement. I was proud to be out there, recognizing and supporting the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and my race “Lewis has shared on his social networks.

“I am happy to see so many whites out there today demonstrating in the name of equality. It was really exciting. I feel very positive and I think that the change will come, but we can’t stop now. Keep pushing, “he added.

Lewis participated in this demonstration with his personal trainer and physical therapist, Angela Cullen, and his friend Daniel ‘Spinz’ Forrest, when there are only two weeks left until the start of the Formula 1 World Championship. He does so after the Secretary of Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, warned of the risk of contagion of covid-19 that existed by holding massive events like these.

