It is spoken again after the week of protests over the death of George Floyd

“The injustice our brothers experience is disgusting,” he says of Floyd.

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he is overwhelmed by the helplessness generated by witnessing a new case of racism in the United States. The Briton has once again asked the world to rise up against injustice.

This is the third time that Lewis has spoken in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody last week. This case has gone around the world and has made thousands of people take to the streets to denounce this and other acts of racism that these minorities endure on a daily basis.

In covid-19 times, cyber-activism has served to keep the topic on the agenda beyond what any other case like this can last. Lewis has joined the voices calling for an end to these atrocities and has used his social networks to once again condemn what happened.

“The past week has been very dark, I have not been able to contain my emotions. I have felt anger, sadness and disbelief. I’m completely overwhelmed by rage seeing such an evident contempt for the lives of our people, “said Hamilton on his social networks.

“The injustice that some of our brothers or sisters around the world are experiencing is disgusting and must stop. Although many people seem surprised, we are not surprised,” he continued.

“Some of us who are black, mulatto or something in-between, We see it every day and we shouldn’t have to feel like we were born guilty. We do not have to fear for our lives because of the color of our skin, “he added.

Hamilton criticizes that the person responsible for Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, has not been arrested until hundreds of thousands of people denounced the case and recalls that there is much to do on this matter.

“It took hundreds of thousands of complaints from people before the authorities reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad,” has drawn attention.

“Unfortunately, America is not the only place where there is racism and we continue to fail in our goal of being able to defend what is right. Please don’t be silent, whatever the color of your skin, African American lives matter, “said Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz He has also clamored against this scourge. The Spanish condemns racism and any injustice and agrees that it is very useful to hear Hamilton’s perspective on this topic.

“You have to understand him. I think you have to understand his position and the way he sees things. Also, he spends a lot of time in the United States. I condemn racism, I do not understand how there can be racism. It catches me from afar because I have never seen a racist act in front of me, “Sainz said on Cope’s microphones.

“The images I saw of George Floyd are aberration. I condemn him, I hate him. I do not know how I can be more clear, but I think that the protests must be peaceful because you run the risk of losing the reason you have,” said the Spaniard. to end.

