Lewis Hamilton explained that it makes him feel very sad that the 2020 Formula 1 season starts without fans in the stands. The Briton thinks that the lack of fans on the circuits causes part of the essence of the sport to be lost.

The 2020 season will kick off if there are no last minute surprises in Austria on July 5. The race will be behind closed doors, with no fans. Chase Carey, President of Formula 1, has announced that the first half of the new calendar for this year will be fanless in the stands.

Hamilton stressed that the Austrian GP is special because of the ‘orange tide’ that supports Max Verstappen. He feels that racing loses a lot without an audience, especially in iconic places like the UK or Italy.

Stevenage’s has always been very grateful to fans who travel to the circuits. The lack of audience on the track causes him a feeling of sadness.

“I have a great feeling of emptinessBecause fans are really the essence of that career. All over the world, there is always a better atmosphere when there are fans. This is why places like Silverstone and Monza are so great. But everything will be very empty, “he said in a video of questions and answers from Mercedes.

The world champion of Oaxaca believes that making scoring races without fans will be worse than completing a test day. Still, he is aware that action has to be initiated for the good of sport.

“This shows how important sport is in our lives, it brings us all together. I don’t know what it will be like on television, but it’s better than nothing. For us it’s going to be like a preseason day, perhaps worse, because there will be no one in the stands, “said Hamilton to finish.

