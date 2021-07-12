Hamilton, message against racist insults to English players

Boris Johnson, Prince Guillermo, or the English football coach, Gareth Southgate, were some of the many English public figures who showed their rejection of the deplorable racist messages that were spread on social networks against some England players. Especially, the messages were directed Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who missed their penalties in the final round that decided the final of the Eurocup in favor of Italy. Among these public figures could not miss one of the great world figures of the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’, Lewis Hamilton, who also wanted to show his rejection of what happened against these three players with a forceful message on social networks.

The whole message of Lewis Hamilton:

“A lot of things crossed my mind as I watched the final moments of last night’s game. On the one hand, I was very proud of how far we’ve come … to be in the final and with such a diverse team is a great achievement that we should all be proud of. But as the players got closer to take penalties, he was worried. All athletes feel the pressure to comply, but when you are a minority representing your country, this is an experience of social strata. Success would feel like a double win, but a failure feels like a double failure when combined with racist abuse. ”

I wanted as much to win as all of you, but for me it was much more than winning the Euro, it was a much bigger picture. However, the disgusting behavior of a few shows how much work remains to be done.

I hope this opens a dialogue around acceptance. We must work for a society that does not require black players to prove their worth or place in society only through victory.

Ultimately, everyone on the England team should be very proud of their achievement and how they represented us. “