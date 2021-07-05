Hamilton lost about 30 downforce points in Austria

Hamilton, who started fourth, had climbed to second position on the first stint of the race after beating his teammate Valtteri Bottas, and Lando Norris.

But shortly after starting the second stint, on hard tires, Mercedes informed Hamilton that he had sustained damage to the left rear of his car that was costing him downforce.

That brought Hamilton’s times down and allowed Bottas and Norris to get closer. The Briton agreed to give up position to the faster Finn, and Norris passed him to steal third place a lap later.

With no one behind, Hamilton was able to make a second stop to put on new tires and test a balance change on the car, but was unable to close the gap to Norris, finishing 26 seconds off the podium.

After the race in Austria, the director of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, revealed that initial suspicions were that such damage had cost about 30 downforce points, which was a major loss of performance.

“We have calculated that we lost about 30 points, but it is a figure that is not confirmed yet,” explained Wolff.

“But there was a big loss of performance, and that caused him to have to squeeze the tires to a level that probably wouldn’t have allowed him to reach the finish.”

“So we wanted to assess what his performance really was after the damage, and if it was possible that Valtteri could have protected him against Lando, but it wasn’t possible.”

“It was also fair to Valtteri to let him have his own race, and that’s when we decided to switch positions, obviously understanding that we would lose third place with the McLaren.”

When asked how much time per lap that loss of downforce equaled, Wolff admitted it was “very hard to tell.”

“It’s just a first guess about what we see in the sensors,” Wolff analyzed. “That can’t really translate into lap time.”

Hamilton said after the race at the Red Bull Ring that he was not sure where he suffered the damage, but Mercedes believes it was the last corner where drivers normally use the starting curb.

“I think it was around Lap 30, out of Turn 10, where there is a pretty aggressive curb,” Wolff continued.

“We did not see that it was a piloting error. It was rather the load that accumulated, and we have to analyze why it was like that.”

The drop to fourth place gives Hamilton even more ground in the fight for the F1 title against Max Verstappen, who extended his lead in the drivers’ championship to 32 points with the third consecutive victory.

“Of course, every point lost is a hit, and he lost six points compared to finishing second,” Wolff said.

“Adding all that up, it’s obvious that all the momentum is going in the wrong direction.”

“But there’s still a long way to go. He’s 32 points behind Max. He’s one abandon away. And he’s on the hunt again.”

“If we remember Baku and the potential, and look at the other races, in general, we just have to improve our level, make fewer mistakes, and continue to understand the car better. So we are still on the hunt.”

Gallery: Lewis Hamilton’s photos at the Austrian F1 GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

