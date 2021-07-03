Hamilton leading FP2 in Austria; Pérez out of the top 10

The threat of rain forced the teams to advance their training programs to make the most of the 60 minutes of the second free practice of the Austrian Grand Prix, ninth date of the 2021 calendar.

Lewis Hamilton was the best of the day with a time of 1m04.523s that he set in the middle of the session when he mounted the red tires on his Mercedes. The Englishman started with the medium compounds that he rode at the end of the day in the race simulation.

The seven-time world champion’s time led by 0.189 seconds over his teammate Valtteri Bottas, but this was not enough for the championship contender who had a strong exit to the sand trap in the final 15 minutes of the session in the search. out of bounds for next Sunday.

Max Verstappen was the last driver to be less than half a second behind the English of the German squad with a best lap of 1m04.740s, being the last driver below the margin of 1m05s.

His teammate Sergio Pérez failed to exploit the potential of the red tires and placed eleventh with a best time of 1m05.516s. The Mexican was the last driver to be within a second of difference compared to the leader.

Aston Martin was placed as the third force, at least on Friday, placing Lance Stroll y Sebastian Vettel in the remaining positions within the top five, although 0.745 seconds apart because of what Hamilton did.

AlphaTauri led Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly to sixth and eighth positions, with Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Antonio Giovinazzi closing the top 10.

A light rain came in the final 20 minutes. The conditions did not force the competitors to mount rain tires, but some like Vettel and Norris took the opportunity to fit the experimental tire.

Norris starred in the last track start of the session, although he managed to get his car to the pit area to hit the track in the last two minutes of the session.

Session results:

