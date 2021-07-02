Hamilton knew that Mercedes had planned improvements to the car

Following his defeat to Max Verstappen at the Styrian Grand Prix last Sunday, Hamilton said Mercedes He “needs an update of some kind” after he found it “impossible” to keep up with the Red Bull driver.

With the victory, Verstappen extended his lead over Hamilton at the head of the drivers’ championship to 18 points, while Red Bull he has now won the last four races.

Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, revealed after the race that development had stopped on the 2021 car in order to target resources to 2022, but the technical chief, James Allison, clarified that this did not mean that more updates for the car would not arrive.

“We have a reasonable number of things that are going to make our car faster in the next few races, and hopefully that will be enough,” Allison said.

Asked for Allison’s comments ahead of the second race this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, Hamilton He acknowledged that he knew the updates were coming, but again asked Mercedes to keep pushing to get more out of the car.

“Well, I knew that update was coming,” Hamilton said. “But at the end of the day, everyone is working absolutely hard.”

“We are learning more and more about this car, we are discovering where we need to push more and extract more, and I have every confidence in the team that we will do that as time goes on.”

Hamilton has failed to win any of the past four races, marking his longest streak without a win since late 2017 and early 2018, when he spent six grands prix in a row without climbing the top step of the podium.

The British driver showed little sign of further regretting the gap to Verstappen and the increased threat posed by Red Bull this year, signaling that there is still a lot of championship ahead of him.

“They’ve obviously done a great job these last few races,” said Hamilton.

“It has been really difficult for us since Monaco, which was obviously a bit of a disaster, and then the same in Baku.”

“It was better in France and last weekend, however, they were one step ahead of us. So we are working hard to see if we can close that gap.”

“We haven’t even reached the middle of the season. So I’m still chasing this title.”

