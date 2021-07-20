“Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver”

Hamilton’s crash with Max Verstappen at Silverstone last Sunday sparked a lot of controversy and left the Red Bull team furious.

The Red Bull Racing advisor, Helmut Marko, said Hamilton should go one race without racing because of driving he deemed “negligent to dangerous behavior.”

But Wolff he has ignored Red Bull’s criticism of Hamilton’s driving and said he sees no problem with what his driver did.

“Everybody has an opinion, that’s fine,” he said of Red Bull’s comment. “Everyone will have a certain bias towards incidents like that.”

Wolff said that instead of being a dirty driver, Hamilton had actually shown throughout his career what a good athlete he was.

“When you hear comments about his driving and the incident, Lewis is the opposite of someone who always drives dirty,” he explained.

“I think he is a great athlete. We have not seen major incidents with him. And that is why he maintains his behavior. And you have seen it, the incident has not particularly bothered him.”

However, the Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner, is still furious about the incident after the British Grand Prix, and says he is enormously surprised by the danger that Hamilton had put Verstappen in his opinion.

“Of course it jeopardized security,” Horner said. “I think a movement in that corner, every GP driver knows, is a huge, huge risk. You can’t put a wheel inside there, without having huge consequences.”

“We have been fortunate that, after a 51G accident, there were no serious injuries. And that is what annoys me the most.”

“It’s just the lack of judgment or the wrong judgment and the desperation on this play that, you know, luckily ended up with the driver almost unscathed. If it had been much worse, a 10-second penalty would have seemed quite paltry.”

“I think if you look at the top view, he [Hamilton] it goes long because it was carrying too much speed. That overtaking was never feasible. “

“For a world champion with seven titles, it was a fan error, a desperate mistake, and we were very, very lucky that someone was not seriously injured.”