Hamilton is “optimistic” about Mercedes’ chances in Hungary

Valtteri Bottas led Friday’s day of the Hungarian GP, ​​the 11th round of Formula 1 2021, ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, by just 27 thousandths of a second. The Finn, who had already been second in FP1 behind Max Verstappen, improved his time by six tenths to stop the clock at 1: 17.012 in the afternoon session.

Bottas, who is currently fourth in the World Cup, five points from the top 3 that closes Lando Norris, already 77 points from Verstappen, acknowledges that Mercedes he’s not “in a bad time” at the Hungaroring.

“It is difficult to predict how much the temperatures affect. I think that lately we have improved when it is hot. It is not so negative. Today is a good proof of that. I do not think that we are in a bad moment. But you never see all the cards of others teams on Friday, “said the Finn after finishing the FP2.

“I have to say that in the first practice session, with the balance, we had a lot of work to do, but we reacted quickly, and he started to improve a lot. But I’m sure that tomorrow there will be more things, without a doubt. It’s good to see that we are in the fight for pole tomorrow, it’s really motivating. ”

For its part, Hamilton He acknowledged that it was difficult for him to find the balance of the W12, but that he was not the only one.

“It’s quite difficult to get the balance. It’s very different from the last race; a lot of people have had problems with the front tires. They are very different this year, and in every race. So it’s been an interesting process, trying to understand them better. And then yes, otherwise, normal, “commented the winner of the British GP two weeks ago.

“It’s definitely been a positive start, considering it didn’t go very well out there in terms of the low grip. There’s a lot of skidding, I guess because we’re overheating the tires as soon as we get out of the pitlane. But everyone is in the same boat. “

“Seeing Valtteri and me on the front row of the grid, I think it’s great for the team, and we’re going to get even better. So we have some work to do tonight to try to see how we can fine-tune the car a bit more. , but it’s a good start.

When asked if they are working on rain options for Sunday, Hamilton replied: “You can’t plan for rain on a hot day like this. You can’t prepare your car for rain. It’s quite a lot. unpredictable, so you just try to put the car in the best place you can, and try to understand the tires as much as you can. Anyway, there is not much difference between the settings. We will prepare the car as best we can for qualifying dry, and if it rains, it rains “.

The two Mercedes drivers coincided in the exaggerated heat they spent this afternoon in Hungary, where asphalt temperatures exceeded 60ºC.

“Honestly, today was like being in a Finnish sauna. It’s a good comparison, especially when you stop between batches, you soak up the heat. It was like it was much more than 60 degrees, 70 degrees in the cockpit,” acknowledged Bottas , used to saunas.

“We sweat a lot, but out on the track, at least you have a little air. But it makes it quite difficult to deal with the tires, obviously overheating. But honestly, it wasn’t and didn’t feel that bad compared to him. rest. So I don’t think it’s a bad start for us. “

Hamilton He also noted: “Yes, you were roasting in there! Today I lost a lot of weight. I think I lost three kilos between sessions. A good amount. And yes, the tires just melted.”

“I am quite optimistic about the extreme temperatures today, because I think we can improve the balance of the car. And if we can do that, it puts us in a better position for the race as well. But of course it is much more enjoyable to drive when it does. colder. These tires are not happy most of the time in this heat. “

Gallery: Photos of Mercedes at the F1 Hungarian GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

