The Brit shares a photo of a simulator that looks like he has just ridden

Lewis has worked for several years as an ambassador for Gran Turismo

Formula 1 drivers are looking for ways to entertain and train until the premier class can finally kick off their season. One of the most distant-looking pilots in the gaming world, Lewis Hamilton, confirms his foray into this world during confinement.

The truth is that other drivers like Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, George Russell, Alexander Albon or Charles Leclerc have become regulars of virtual races. In addition, they broadcast them live through their accounts on Twitch, where fans have the possibility to comment on them.

However, the world champion of Oaxaca has not yet confirmed that he intends to participate in any of these tests. Until now we had not seen him close to this world of video games, except for his position as ambassador of Gran Turismo, with which he has collaborated for three years.

However, the image that you have shared today on your official Instagram account implies that you have just received a simulator from Play Station and Gran Turismo and that you have just assembled it, due to the detail of the screwdriver:

Another similar case to that of Hamilton is that of Sebastian Vettel. The German pilot revealed last week that he had received a simulator at home and was going to set it up for testing.

Carlos Sainz also received his a few weeks ago and already premiered it over the weekend in his debut in the virtual Formula 1 Championship, in which he finished in tenth position after an accident on the first lap.

It remains to be seen if, with the passing of the most days of the current grid, such as Hamilton and Vettel, they will join the virtual championship as entertainment, for them and for the fans, until the season starts.

