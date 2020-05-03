In December last year, after the end of the Formula 1 and MotoGP, Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi exchanged roles during an event at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain. While the Italian drove Mercedes from the six-time F1 champion, the Englishman drove the Yamaha from the nine-time world motocross champion.

Massimo Meregalli, Yamaha’s category director, spoke to Motorsport.com about the episode’s backstage. “Well, it was a nice day. They thought it was just a promotional opportunity, but it wasn’t like that. Vale (Rossi) was even put in a position to make some changes behind the wheel of the Mercedes,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi exchanged their machines at the end of last year

According to Meregalli, Hamilton was very anxious to ride Valentino’s bike and the Englishman’s spirits had to be restrained because of the local weather conditions.

“He appeared on the circuit very early and we had to stop him because he wanted to get on the bike at 9 am (Brasília time), but it was cold. So we had to change the whole program, because Vale was a little late and they wanted Lewis get on the track as soon as possible, but we told him that in Valencia, in December, before 11 am, it was not viable. Having lost those two hours, he tried to run as much as possible “.

Despite the problems, when they went out on the track, the Brit left the Yamaha bosses very impressed with his performance. “He had ridden racing bikes only eight times before riding a MotoGP bike. It was windy, it was cold, so conditions were not ideal, but he stopped only when we showed him the checkered flag,” said Meregalli.

