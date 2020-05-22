The British does not want to upload normal photos with his friends

Believe that people do not appreciate the beauty of everyday life

Lewis Hamilton has explained that he uses his social networks to transmit positive messages and that serve as motivation for his large number of followers. The Briton still thinks that networks are tools that do not let people appreciate the beauty of nature.

Hamilton has commented that every day there are more people who try to emulate their idols and forget about all the work required to reach stardom. For this reason, he encourages his nearly 16 million followers on Instagram to fight for their dreams.

“Nowadays people see successful figures like Drake, Madonna, Michael Jordan, Kobe … High-level athletes. They want to be there immediately and they don’t see all the work it takes to get there,” he said in statements. collected by the GPToday.net portal.

“Remembering this and if we remove everything behind the hard work, you can always improve and squeeze a little more. I always try to send positive messages. I don’t want to waste the tools I have,” he added.

The Mercedes driver acknowledges that he often discards uploading photos with his friends like any other person normal to his profile. He believes that they do not convey something positive to their fans.

“Sometimes I want to share images with my colleagues, for example, doing normal things. But it is such a powerful tool that I don’t want to fill it with unimportant things.”

On the other hand, he believes that people spend a lot of time connected to their mobile phones and do not appreciate the true beauty of everyday life and nature.

“There are people who are on social media all day, looking at the phone and forgetting everything around them. They don’t stop to watch a sunset or appreciate the beauty of the trees or something like that.”

Hamilton has stated that right now he trains daily and sometimes suffers mental downturns that make him consider his continuity in Formula 1. However, he quickly forgets them and finds a new motivation.

“There are days when I wake up and I don’t feel motivated to exercise. I say: ‘should I keep running?’ I think about that and the next hour it passes and I say: ‘I love what I do, why stop now? ‘”Hamilton said to finish.

