Warns about how urgent it is to make changes in habits and ways of consuming

Draws attention to the dangers of overpopulation

Lewis Hamilton trusts that the coronavirus helps to change habits and ways of life of the human being that make our life on the planet unsustainable.

The world champion of the world draws attention to the rest that the Earth of the human being is having these days and how the skies and landscapes of the cities reflect that, with the levels of contamination at a historical minimum. Lewis, an environmental activist, warns of the dangers of overpopulation and warns that “we have run wild as a race.”

“Honestly, I’m reading a lot. It is crazy that the world has stopped and that we see how the skies are cleaned. Who knows why all this is happening right now, but it gives a lot of thought. In 1990 there were less than two billion people and now we are seven billion, 140 million people are born a year. All these statistics are amazing to me, I don’t know what you think about them, “he shares on Instagram.

“We have run wild as a race. What’s even crazier is that in these sad times, when we see more than 40,000 people die from this virus, around 57 million people die each year according to statistics. That means more than 150,000 people die every day around the world, “he adds.

Hamilton hopes that the coronavirus will serve to make people aware of the urgent changes that society must make in their habits, decisions and ways of consuming in order to live in a more sustainable way.

“We have a lot of changes to make, in our habits, in the decisions we make, in how we consume and all those kinds of things. How can we change as a race when we are determined to act in certain ways? Hopefully this global pandemic can help us all change for the betterHamilton reflects to close.

