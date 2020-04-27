Hope that the decrease in pollution these days is not a mirage

He warns his followers that they can never be the same after this

Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence on social media to share how much he misses racing and also call for changing habits to make human life on Earth more sustainable.

The hexacampeón highlights the positive part that he gets from the coronavirus crisis and it is the time he has had to reflect on his life and consumption habits. The decrease in the levels of contamination and also in the consumption of meat and animal products make him believe that a new world is possible.

“I miss running every day. It is the first time since I was eight that I have not started a season. When you live and breathe something you love, when it disappears it is definitely a big void, but there are always positive things to draw from the times, “Hamilton shares on Twitter.

“Now we all have time to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people around us and our trajectories. Today we see the clearest skies in the whole world, less animals mistreated for pleasure simply because our requests are less and everyone is staying home, “he adds.

Although Hamilton has seen these days what this new world is like, he warns his followers that they cannot let the customs that allow the planet to breathe today suffocate it again tomorrow. In short, Lewis calls out as a species out of this pandemic.

“Let’s not be the same when we overcome these difficult times, we are going to come out with a better knowledge of our world and having changed our personal choices and habits. We are going to come out of this as new, reinforced, fitter, healthier and focused, kinder, more generous and we are going to show that we care about our world and the people in it. I hope we all do, “says Hamilton to finish.

