Hamilton has fun on the high seas in the company of Toto Wolff and Nico Rosberg

05/27/2021 at 2:28 PM CEST

Social networks have echoed images taken in the waters of Cap Ferrat (France) this Tuesday, in which Lewis hamilton spending a pleasant day at sea aboard a yacht, accompanied by your assistant Angela cullen, his former partner and neighbor in the Principality Nico Rosberg and the boss of Mercedes Toto Wolff, with his wife and former pilot Sussie.

The good atmosphere that can be seen in the photos belies the rumors that emerged as a result of the Monaco Grand Prix, in which it was pointed out that the negotiations to renew the seven-time champion had cooled down after some controversial statements made by the British driver in which he said that from his poor performance in Monaco “I have nothing to learn, but the team does.”

It is evident that these words were not the most fortunate, but from there to say that that is why his renewal with Mercedes could be affected … According to some sources, Toto Wolff, 33.3% shareholder of the team, 50/50 with Ineos and Mercesdes parent Daimler hopes to announce an agreement with Hamilton in June.

There is talk of an agreement in principle for 30 million wages for 2022 and an extension clause for one more year. The role of Lewis on the team in the future, as an ambassador and activist for social rights involving the brand of the star. We do not know where the talks are, but given what was seen in Cap Ferrat, surely there is no distancing.