Hamilton finishes as Friday’s leader

After being ‘beaten’ the previous weekend in the first of two consecutive passes through the Red Bull Ring and in which Max Verstappen led all three free practice, qualifying and all laps of the race of the Styrian GP, ​​the Dutchman has given a break to his Mercedes rivals who this afternoon in Free 2 have scored the double with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton setting the best time of the day with 1’04 ”523 preceding Bottas by 0” 189 and by 0 ”217 to Verstappen who had been the fastest in Free 1 with 1’05” 143 and gives the impression that he has put a lot in his pocket.

Enjoy this race for free and all DAZN content for 1 month: Formula 1, Moto Gp, Euroleague … Start your free period without permanence. Subscribe to DAZN and start your month for free!

This afternoon he has already joined the competition at the Red Bull Ring Fernando Alonso after handing the wheel in Free 1 to Chinese Guanyu Zhou and set the eighth time of the afternoon session. For his part Carlos Sainz he finished eleventh without improving his morning time with which he was third.

Mercedes set the best time this Friday in the second free practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth on the calendar, in a session marked in its last minutes by a light drizzle with twenty minutes remaining and for which excursions to the gravel like Lewis Hamilton’s own at Turn 4.

Lewis Hamilton runs off the track at Turn 4

In his best lap on a soft tire before simulating a long-run race already under the xirimiri, Hamilton covered the 4,318 meters of the Styrian circuit in 1’04 ”523 even below the time that Verstappen credited a week ago (1’05” 412). Obviously they are still far from the best time of the Libre3 at that time for the Dutch with 1’03 ”841.

The reigning champion has every reason to be cautious: “They definitely have something extra in their pocket, I know that, but I think we made some small progress today. I think they still have two tenths or maybe one and a half tenths. We have definitely taken some small steps forward, but they are not enough, it is not two tenths. I just hope they get (the engine) up a bit more tomorrow, ”said Hamilton.

Verstappen will chase his third straight win this weekend, and his fifth of the season, with many of his Dutch fans cheering him on in the biggest crowd of a season restricted by COVID-19 precautions.

The teams were testing a new Pirelli tire with a harder carcass, after high-speed glitches at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 6. It could be entered into this month’s British Grand Prix if it passes. Pirelli has also brought in softer compounds for this weekend, which should vary the strategy.

FREE CLASSIFICATION 2

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 04.523 (31 laps)

2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 04.712 (34)

3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:04.740 (35)

4. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:05.139 (33)

5. Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1: 05.268 (37)

6. Yuki Tsotaka (JPN / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 05.356 (37)

Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 05.379 (38)

8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) 1:05.393 (34)

9. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren-Mercedes) 1: 05.466 (34)

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 1: 05.511 (32)

11. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 05.516 (39)

12. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:05.527 (36)

13. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 1:05.620 (37)

14. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN / Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 1: 05.624 (33)

15. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren-Mercedes) 1: 05.698 (32)

16. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 05.708 (33)

17. George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:05.819 (36)

18. Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas-Ferrari) 1: 05.911 (35)

19. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:06.014 (38)

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari) 1:06.173 (35)