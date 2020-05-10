Running without the cheers of the public on the Formula One tracks, from Silverstone to Monza and Mexico, will literally cause world champion Lewis Hamilton to experience a feeling of “emptiness.”

The first 10 races of the season have been postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic Monaco Grand Prix will cease to take place, something that had not happened in 66 years.

For now, F1 remains hopeful to kick off the campaign in early July, with a doubleheader at the Austrian Grand Prix. He considers it possible to carry out 15 to 18 races, among the 22 planned in the calendar.

However, none would be carried out with the public in the stands while the authorities do not consider that this is safe.

“It will be very empty,” said Hamilton on Saturday, evoking the dull atmosphere of the preseason tests being carried out in Spain. “For us, it’s going to be like a day of testing, probably even worse than a day of rehearsals in a sense. On a day of rehearsals there are not many people in Barcelona, ​​but some do ”.

Despite everything, the Mercedes driver recognizes that any race will be welcome for fans who are confined in the midst of the health crisis.

“I am receiving messages from people around the world, who are struggling during this period because they cannot watch sports,” Hamilton said in a video broadcast online by Mercedes. “This simply shows how significant sport is in people’s lives. This unites us all. It is very exciting and captivating. I don’t know if it will be as exciting for people to see this on television, but it will be better than nothing. ”

Hamilton was praised for publicly expressing doubts about whether the Australian Grand Prix, which would kick off the season, should be held on March 15. The race was eventually canceled, but only two days earlier, when fans were already lining up for practice.

Hamilton took advantage of the first official press conference with F1 drivers to express his shock at the fact that the organizers tried to continue the competition, which attracts more than 300,000 people for four days.

McLaren withdrew even before the cancellation after a member of the team tested positive for coronavirus. Mercedes wrote to the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and F1, asking that the competition be aborted.

The reputed team had already begun preparations to leave, before the decision was finally announced.

The entire Melbourne experience was surrounded by uncertainty.

“This really was a shock to the system. Obviously, that Thursday I had expressed my opinion on whether we should be there or not, ”said Hamilton. “The next day, I honestly woke up with the excitement that I was going to get in the car, and then I heard we weren’t going to be on the track. It was kind of surreal. “

Hamilton debuted in F1 in 2007. He won his first title the following year with McLaren, before winning five more with Mercedes.

Those years were a whirlwind of international travel, and Hamilton won 84 of the 250 races in which he participated.

“This is the first time, as I can remember, that I have been in one place for six weeks. It is very rare, considering that we are always traveling, “he said. “We’ve gotten used to it.”

Amid all the uncertainty, something Hamilton has been able to control is his weight.

He had come to February rehearsals in perhaps the best shape of his career, despite being 35 years old. Despite the inactivity, it has remained in good condition.

“I think my weight has probably stayed the same. Having this time gives you more opportunity to focus on certain things, on weak points in tedious things, such as the calf muscles, “he explained. “There are strengths and weaknesses in each body. When you go to the gym, you usually work on the big muscles but not necessarily on the small ones. ”

.