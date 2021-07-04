Hamilton extends his contract with Mercedes until 2023

Given that the world champion only signed a one-season contract extension earlier in the year, there has been intense speculation in recent months about what his long-term plans were.

However, the Briton and his team leaders did not want to let the negotiations drag on for too long amid the intensity of the current battle for the title, and a contract has been agreed that will link Hamilton with the German team until the end of 2023.

Speaking about his new contract, Hamilton said he felt they both had a lot more to accomplish in F1, both on and off the track.

“It is hard to believe that almost nine years have passed working with this incredible team and I am excited that we will continue our partnership for two more years,” he stated. “We have achieved a lot together, but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the circuit.”

“I am incredibly proud and grateful for how Mercedes has supported me in my fight to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made significant strides in creating a more diverse team and an inclusive environment.”

“Thank you to all the dedicated and talented people at Mercedes, whose hard work makes everything possible, and to the board of directors for their continued trust in me. We are entering a new era of cars that will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else. we can get together “.

The new deal means that when it ends, Hamilton will have raced for Mercedes for 11 seasons, having joined the Brackley-based team in 2013. So far he has won six of his seven world championships with them.

Hamilton’s renewal leaves Mercedes now to decide who should be his teammate for next year.

Valtteri Bottas’ contract expires at the end of the term, and the Finn knows he needs to impress his bosses if he wants to hold onto his seat.

Mercedes’ other option is George Russell, whose three-year contract with Williams also ends this season.

Russell greatly impressed Mercedes during his only appearance at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, when he came close to winning the race replacing COVID-19 positive Hamilton.

Although the director of Mercedes, Toto WolffHe recently joked that the team could wait until winter to finalize the choice of the second driver, it is likely that there will be news during the summer holidays.

Hamilton recently said that he would prefer Bottas to stay by his side as the two have built a good relationship since they first worked together in 2017.

“Valtteri is my teammate now, and we’ve both had ups and downs in our careers,” recalled Hamilton. “But like I said, I think he’s a fantastic teammate, and I don’t see the need to change.”

“We have worked well for many years. Valtteri has been my best teammate overall and when I say teammate, it’s not just about the driver’s performance. It’s about team morale and how you work in the environment of teammates. “