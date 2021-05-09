Hamilton equals record for victories in …

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) won the Spanish GP again, his fifth time in a row, the sixth at the Circuit. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) who overtook him at the start, finally failed him, and finished in second position. The two shared the podium with Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes). In the end, there was a change of strategy, it was impossible to make a single stop, and Hamilton went ahead in the pits, thus beating Verstappen.

Also in the points were classified: Charles Leclerc (4th), followed by Checo Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz crossed the finish line seventh, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Fernando Alonso was left out of the points, in 17th position, having to make a second stop very late.

Sunday morning before the race, Max verstappen He got the surprise: today marks his 100th career with Red Bull.

A cloudy sky with an ambient temperature of 21 degrees and 31 on the track, awaited the drivers on the grid. The rain forecasts during the race were disappearing as the minutes progressed. Y In the stands in front of the finish line there was an audience, a total of 1,000 people. 19 drivers mounted the soft tires, only 1, Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), had the means, and started from 17th position.

At the start, Verstappen overtook Hamilton and was placed first, followed by Leclerc who passed Bottas. Ricciardo moved up to fifth place and Pérez to sixth, while Ocon and Sainz dropped to 7th and 8th respectively. Alonso for his part held the 10th place. Verstappen the first two fastest laps, followed by Hamilton, with a difference between the two of just over 1 second.

On lap 8, Tsunoda had to pull over to the side of Turn 9 his Alpha Tauri as his Honda engine stopped. Immediately the yellow flag appeared and within seconds the safety car to track. Verstappen continued to lead the race ahead of Hamilton, Leclerc, Bottas, Ricciardo, Pérez, Ocon, Sainz, Norris, Alonso …

The safety car left and that’s when Stroll overtook Alonso, which dropped to eleventh position. Gasly was suspended with 5 seconds Because he was out of position on the starting grid, he stopped on lap 18 and took the opportunity to put on some medium tires. Alonso and Vettel, who were running in 11th and 12th position, went into the pits together and fitted a medium Pirelli. Alonso came out ahead, his pit stop was faster, he had saved his position. Carlos Sainz he entered a turn later, and on his way out he surpassed Ocon.

And it was time to stop Verstappen, was the first of the pilots who were running in the lead (lap 24). He entered his box, but it was a slow pit stop, 4.2 seconds. He went out to track fifth, when Hamilton was told by radio to shoot hard. It was lap 26 and still 4 drivers had not entered the pits: Hamilton (1st), Leclerc (2nd), Pérez (4th) and Raikkonen (6th).

On lap 28 Hamilton and Leclerc made their pit stopIt seems that they were going to only one stop. Hitting the track, Hamilton was second behind Verstappen, and Leclerc fourth behind Bottas. Pérez and Sainz surpassed Raikkonen, who was the only one who had not stopped when leaving with the media.

Hamilton was getting dangerously close to Verstappen, he knew that the Red Bull would have to make a new stop, and his tactic was to make one. There were still 30 laps of the race, a long way to go. But something unexpected happened on lap 42: Hamilton made a second stop, He changed plans, and he was third, behind Verstappen and Bottas, 12 seconds behind his teammate, but he picked up his pace, set fast laps and got dangerously close to Bottas. Pérez overtook Ricciardo and placed fifth, and a lap later Ricciardo and Sainz, who was running behind him (7th), entered the pits again and fitted on soft tires. It was then that they both, one after the other, got the better of Norris. Sainz was already eighth.

Hamilton overtook his teammate and placed second behind Verstappen 15 laps to go. The distance between them was 11 seconds, but it was reduced turn by turn. Bottas also entered for the second time and moved into fourth position, behind Leclerc, until he overtook him shortly after. He was already third again. Hamilton meanwhile was getting closer to Verstappen, he had him 3 seconds 10 laps from the end. Behind, Alonso was overtaken by Norris, he was 10th, while Pérez and Leclerc made a second stop, although they did not lose the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

6 laps to go, Hamilton overtook Verstappen, he was already leader of the race. And then he went into the pits to put on some softs and do the fastest lap. Bottas, in third position, was far from him. From behind, Alonso suffered with his medium tires for almost 40 laps, and saw the points slip away: Stroll and Gasly overtook him and dropped to 12th position. That’s when he pitted, and dropped to 17th place.

Ahead, Hamilton crossed the line as the clear winner, his 98th F1 victory. Behind Verstappen 15 seconds, Bottas in third position, followed by Leclerc, Pérez, Ricciardo, Sainz 7th, Norris, Ocon and Gasly closed the points.

Qualifying (66 laps):

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W12 EQ Power + 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16B 15,841 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W12 EQ Power + 26,610 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 54,616 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16B 1’03,671 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren- Mercedes MCL35M 1’13.768

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1’14.6708 Lando Norris McLaren-Mercedes 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine-Renault A521 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT02 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin-Mercedes AMR21 12 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C41 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin-Mercedes AMR21 14 George Russell Williams- Mercedes FW43B 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C41 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43B

17 Fernando Alonso Alpine-Renault A52118 Mick Schumacher Haas-Ferrari VF-21 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas-Ferrari VF-21 Abandoned: Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri-Honda AT02

