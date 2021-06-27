Hamilton doubts Mercedes has pace to overtake Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton came into the weekend at Spielberg with the aim of bouncing back from the loss he suffered at the French Grand Prix last week, but since Friday’s practice he struggled to match the pace of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton led the third free practice for Mercedes, but the Red Bull He struck back in qualifying and from the first attempt secured pole position with a two-tenth advantage over the seven-time world champion.

Valtteri Bottas was second for Mercedes but will drop to fifth due to a grid penalty, promoting Hamilton to the front row despite the Briton’s mistake on his last lap as he exited at Turn 10.

Hamilton said after qualifying that he wasn’t sure Mercedes had the absolute pace to fight Red Bull in the race, but hoped he could keep up with Verstappen up front.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, leaves the garage

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“They have been very fast this weekend and we have given absolutely everything,” said Hamilton.

“It was not the best of the sessions but, nevertheless, we are still in the front row after the penalty, so we are going to race tomorrow to fight.”

“In general, the whole weekend they had a quarter of a second on us, but I think in qualifying we managed to get close, but in race runs yesterday, they were a quarter of a second ahead of us most of the time.” .

“It will be interesting to see if we can pull it off or not. I don’t think we have the pace to beat them, that’s for sure. But we may be able to keep up.”

This was the third time since the dawn of the V6 hybrid era that Mercedes has been beaten on pole at the Red Bull Ring, following the success of Williams in 2014 and the pole of Ferrari in 2019.

Hamilton has failed to win any of the last three races, leaving him 12 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

“Obviously I’ll give it my all, but I’m just talking about pure rhythm,” said Hamilton.

“But maybe tomorrow they’ll surprise us. Maybe it will rain, so who knows.”

