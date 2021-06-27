Hamilton does not see well having full capacity at Silverstone

Silverstone announced Thursday that it will have a full capacity for its race of F1 July 16-18, as part of the UK government’s Event Research Program for major events.

In this way, the Grand Prix of Great Britain will be the first race since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to be held before a full capacity after being held last year behind closed doors.

Hamilton, a seven-time winner of the British Grand Prix, was “divided” by the news, saying he was excited about the return of the fans but was uneasy about the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

“I can’t say how excited I am to see the people, and to see the British public, because it is the best public of the whole year,” said Hamilton.

“Last year we didn’t have them, so I can see them and feel the energy they bring to a weekend. As for the second, of course I watch the news and I hear about the cases that are increasing in the UK. So, on that side, I care about people, naturally. “

“I don’t want to turn it into something negative. I’m excited to see so many people. The selfish part of me, I want to see all the people there.”

“But this morning I’m putting the news on, and I’ve been watching it these days, and I know the rates in the UK have gone up because people are loosening up a bit, and not everyone is vaccinated.”

“I am concerned about people. I have read that vaccination is good, that there are fewer people hospitalized. But I don’t know. It seems a bit premature to me.”

“But it’s not my decision. People will go there, I hope we learn something from it, and I hope people stay safe, put on their masks. That’s what would encourage everyone, to keep washing their hands. , to keep wearing their masks, especially in those big crowds. “

Silverstone will not be the only British sports venue to be fully operational this summer. Wimbledon will have full capacity on the center court during the finals, while Wembley will host 60,000 fans for the last three matches of Euro 2020 next month.

F1 organizers have already confirmed that fans who attend will need to take a lateral flow test within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or have completed their COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

When informed of the security measures, Hamilton he said it was “great” and gave the go-ahead, but added that he did not change his opinion that it was too early for F1.

“I think, like I said, it was great that we had people, even in the last race, and I haven’t heard anything negative about the last race,” said Hamilton.

“I like to err on the side of caution, and build up little by little, rather than going all the way. And using our British fans as proof …”

Gallery: Thursday’s photos from the Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

