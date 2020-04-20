The British assures that he does not want to change airs

Stresses that Mercedes helped him from day one

Lewis Hamilton assures that it does not happen to drive for Ferrari in the future. The British hexacampeón is convinced that Mercedes is the best team in Formula 1 and, above all, he values ​​that they were the ones who helped him from day one to develop his sports career, so he rules out the Maranello route.

Hamilton has ‘rebelled’ via Instagram before a publication by the British newspaper The Sun. Last week they claimed that Sebastian Vettel was very close to renewing with Ferrari, which closed the doors of the Italian formation to Lewis. Stevenage wanted to make it clear that he only has in mind to continue in Mercedes.

“First, there is no dream of going to another team. I am with the team of my dreams. Second, there is nothing in my way because I am not trying to change the air. I am with the people who have cared for me from the first day. We are the best team! Mercedes, “Hamilton clarified on Instagram, in a post that was later deleted.

Rumors about Hamilton’s change of scenery to Ferrari have been constant for the past few seasons, but last year they escalated due to a ‘meeting’ between the British driver and the company’s CEO, Louis Camilleri. The fact that his idol, Ayrton Senna, wanted to end his sports career at Ferrari, has also played a role.

However, Camilleri himself took iron out of the matter a few months ago to lessen the tension of the rumors. “It was at a social event, but in some ways it has been disproportionate. We have some friends in common,” Camilleri told reporters who attended the Ferrari Christmas dinner.

Now, Lewis Hamilton has been responsible for making it clear that for his head it does not happen to leave Mercedes to go to Ferrari. And the crushing dominance of the star brand in the hybrid era works in its favor.

