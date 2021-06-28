Hamilton, desperate; Mercedes, pragmatic

No time to recover from the hard blow suffered on Sunday against Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the Styrian GP, Lewis hamilton He is looking for a way to prevent the Austrian GP, ​​which starts this Friday, from becoming a repeat of the first round at the Red Bull Ring, where his rival showed an overwhelming superiority reminiscent of long years of ‘tyranny’ of the ‘silver arrows’.

The energy drink team has opened a gap of 40 points with respect to Mercedes in the team championship, something that had not happened since 2013, in the glorious stage of Vettel. Y Verstappen adds 18 points more than Lewis in the World of pilots. Hamilton carries since Paul ricard warning of increased engine power Red Bull Honda , raising suspicions that greatly annoy Verstappen. The British seven-time champion is becoming so desperate that he no longer knows where to aim.

“Am I worried? I try not to but it is evidence that they They are faster. I have to try to do the best job possible every weekend, but we must find performance, bring improvements, push…. I don’t know if it is in the rear wing, an improvement in the engine, but we have to find something “said the British driver after the race in Styria.

Mercedes targets 2022 car

Toto Wolff , the head of Merceces, acknowledged that he had been “The first race in eight years in which we lack rhythm, in which it is seen that we have stopped developing the car for this year, because we believe that the next few years are very important to do well ”. His words, in contrast to those of Hamilton, were even more significant, although Wolff tried to argue that they are not throwing in the towel this year.

“It was a very, very difficult decision not to continue with the development of the W12, but from 2022 and in the years to come we are going to have new regulations, a completely different car concept, and you have to choose ”, he stressed. “Some may keep bringing things. Red Bull has brought trucks in on Thursday and Friday with new parts. The championship is not played only with the arrival of aerodynamic parts, because at this certain stage, even those like Red Bull who continue to add improvements, need to change all the development towards next year “.

“That means that all the improvement of the car around the set-up, the set-up work, the tires, and the optimization of how we are running, will become a very, very important part. The fight for the title is far away. We have had a difficult weekend this weekend, with no weapons in our arsenal to win this race fairly. But we are going to win races this season, we are going to achieve poles and we are going to fight all we can this year. ” , augurs.