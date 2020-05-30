British driver Lewis Hamilton on Friday criticized the excesses committed by police in the United States. The owner of six Formula 1 world titles has spoken out on the death of George Floyd, who has sparked protests against police abuse against blacks and racial discrimination in the country.

Hamilton made a series of publications on the Stories feature of his Instagram profile, including the image on a cover of Time magazine with a series of police officers chasing a black man. “You are a disgrace,” wrote Hamilton, the first black man to get a spot on the Formula 1 grid.

Hamilton’s posts also included a video in which police officers assault several people, as well as a cartoon in which a child tells a police officer that his dream is to stay alive. He also called for effective action in the investigation of Floyd’s death.

Before Hamilton, other important personalities of the sport had spoken out on the subject, like LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick, of American football.

Floyd, 46, died of suffocation after a policeman knelt on his neck during an approach. He was one of the best friends of former basketball player Stephen Jackson, the 2003 NBA champion for the San Antonio Spurs.

The video of the police action was released last Tuesday and gained international repercussion after LeBron shared an image of the paused video, where Floyd is on the floor, already unconscious, with the policeman’s knee on his neck.

According to the Minnesota Police Department, which fired the four officers involved in the case, Floyd was suspected of defrauding credit cards and was immobilized by the officer after resisting the approach.

