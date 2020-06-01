This Sunday, Lewis Hamilton returned to use his social networks to speak about the case of George Floyd, a black man murdered by a police officer in the United States. This time, the pilot demanded the placement of his professional colleagues.

The only black Formula 1 driver, Hamilton criticized the silence of the other athletes in the automobile category in relation to cases of racism. In an outburst on his Instagram, he revealed that he feels alone when this issue is brought up.

Hamilton demanded the position of the other drivers on cases of racism (Photo: Reproduction)

“I see those of you who are silent, some of you are the biggest stars, and yet you remain silent in the midst of injustice. There is no sign of anyone demonstrating in my industry that, of course, is white-dominated sport. I am one of the only blacks there and I am alone. I thought that now you would see what happens and say something about it, but you cannot stand by us. I just know that I know who you are and I am seeing it all “, published the pilot in their stories.

The death of George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis caused revolt by the American black movement and sparked a series of anti-racist demonstrations in the United States. Important sportsmen such as LeBron James and Naomi Osaka had already been in favor of the protests and Lewis Hamilton was also one of them.

Last Friday, the Brit acted on social media to share a video criticizing police excesses in the United States. “You are a disgrace,” wrote the pilot along with the punlication.



