Hamilton conquers victory in Portimao and Alonso goes back to 8th

Lewis hamilton achieved the second victory of the year, 97th of his sports career, after beating Max verstappen already Valtteri Bottas. The seven-time champion overcame a remarkable race, in which it was not decided until the end or the fastest lap.

Ferrari clearly screwed up the strategy with Carlos Sainz, which sent him away from the points area, while Fernando Alonso managed much better and finished in 8th place.

Sainz wins a place at the start, Alonso loses another

With Bottas, Hamilton and Verstappen escaping to the front, Carlos Sainz was smarter than Checo Pérez to win fourth place, which he could not with the drive of the Madrid Ferrari.

Behind, Fernando Alonso, who had given up two places, saw how Kimi Raikkonen charged his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi on the finish line. Because of the pieces that were left on the track, the safety car came out.

Loading tweet … 1388858469013495810

The restart did not go so well for Sainz, who lost several positions, but it did for Verstappen, who passed Hamilton with a great overtake on the outside at the first corner of the Portuguese circuit. The Dutchman, however, ended up giving in to the thrust of the seven-time champion, who first won the place against Red Bull and a few laps later against his own teammate.

Hamilton’s pace allowed him to open some gap before the pit stops, which he opened Carlos Sainz.

Strategy management

The Madrilenian was the first to mount medium tires (in the end it would be seen as a mistake), and tried to escape although he encountered Lando norris in front of. His former partner did not make things easy for him.

Meanwhile, ahead, the leaders stretched their tickets to the maximum. Verstappen was the winner of this fray, taking second position from Bottas (on the track, just out of the pits) as he settled down.

Loading tweet … 1388871444617121792

Once Pérez decided to pit, finally, with almost 50 laps, the upper part of the race was quite square, but not the rear.

Alonso pulls chevrons over Sainz

As Sainz’s tires had just sank, Alonso began to pick up his pace. First overtook Daniel Ricciardo and after biting the difference with his friend, he took 8th place without much trouble. The Madrilenian ended up also yielding to Ricciardo himself, which confirmed the clamorous mistake in the Ferrari box.

Loading tweet … 1388876100709793798

At the end of the race, Bottas decided to pit to ride soft with two laps to go in search of the extra point on the fastest lap … which was replicated by Verstappen. What the Dutchman did not expect is to be taken away for going out of bounds at Turn 14.

Portugal Grand Prix Race Times Table

The next round of the championship will be next week, with the Spanish Formula 1 GP at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.