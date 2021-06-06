Hamilton Clock in Far Cry 6

Players can rely on the Khaki Field Titanium Automatic from Hamilton for their virtual adventures.

Hamilton’s latest collaboration is a celebration of his passion for creativity and technological excellence. The action-adventure video game Far Cry 6 (developed and published by Ubisoft) allows players to jump right into the action, and Hamilton Khaki Field will be there to assist them on their journey.

The Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Automatic will be the first in-game branded watch in the Far Cry franchise, bringing another level of reality to the video game’s incredible cinematic quality. Designed for action on and off screen, the Khaki Field Titanium Automatic is the perfect complement to main character Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter fighting to liberate the nation of Yara from the rule of a dictator.

A gift

Players receive the watch as a gift from Juan Cortez for completing a dangerous guerilla mission and can rely on its accuracy as they fight President Antón Castillo, the ruthless dictator of Yara, a fictional Caribbean island. As an addition to the cinematic experience, the cruel dictator comes to life thanks to the actor Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, 2009-2011), and the revolution beats to the rhythm of the music of the composer Pedro Bromfman (Narcos, 2015-2017).

In the movies

Hamilton watches, favorites of filmmakers for decades, have appeared in more than 500 films and television shows since 1932. They have brought authenticity to war dramas, envisioned the future of style in sci-fi epics, and played pivotal roles in classic thrillers. Virtual worlds are increasingly faithful to reality, and the smallest details bring us closer to this reality in both Hollywood movies and video games.

Far Cry 6 will be released worldwide on October 7, 2021.

www.hamiltonwatch.com