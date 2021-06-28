Hamilton calls for improvements and Mercedes says ‘no’

Lewis Hamilton was clear in his post-race remarks. The 7-time world champion has been since the past F1 French GP highlighting the “surprising” improvement in top speed of the Red Bull, even remarking it on several occasions by radio with the clear objective of dropping that those of energy drinks could have infringed the regulations of carrying a new engine specification, something that Honda has already denied, ensuring that the new propeller they assembled in France it was a reliability improvement, which could have allowed them to extract more potential, but always, being the same specification. A) Yes, Hamilton said “not being able to do anything” to prevent the triumph of a Verstappen that he had much more race pace and was forceful in his words, asking Mercedes for a reaction: “We have to find performance, we have to bring improvements, we have to push, I don’t know if it is in the rear wing, an improvement in the engine. but we have to find some performance ”, commented the Briton. But immediately afterwards, before the microphones of ‘DAZN F1’, the head of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, answered this proposition with a forceful refusal.

“We don’t have the strongest package. And we have already stopped our development for 2021.

We will have to exploit what we have, do the best job possible, understand the configuration of the tires and whatever performance is in the car, but this year is not going to be easy, “said Wolff. It is well known that most factories are already focused on the creation of the 2022 car due to the great regulatory revolution that will take effect next year. She can completely change the current order of the grid and all the sets work to find the key of the new car. We already warned months ago that one of the keys to this world could be in the moment Mercedes and Red Bull decided to stop its development for this course and focus solely on the 2022 project. And now, with Red Bull apparently stronger, Mercedes should make a move. But according to Wolff, that is not going to happen.

Is it a bluff? If it is true that Mercedes is only focused on 2022, the problem for the star could be great. And is that if they had not planned to continue evolving the current package, changing your mind is very difficult. If Wolff has not wanted to mislead with his statements, his 2022 car should already be in the wind tunnel, and to make improvements to the current package, they should take that car out of the tunnel and put the current one. In an F1 team, the plans have been measured to the millimeter and thought out for months. A change in them can harm next year’s project in terms of timing, so that, if it was not really planned, it is difficult for Mercedes to modify its roadmap.

Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 F1 Styrian GP

Bottas also asks for an evolution

However, Hamilton is very clear that his team must give him more weapons. And in that regard, his squire bottas he totally agrees. “They are faster on the straights (the Red Bulls) and also in the corners. I think your package is very efficient overall. We as a team have to realize that we need improvements to the car. “. But for Wolff, that won’t be possible. Or it is simply one more strategy to hide your real cards and surprise with some improvement.

For now, at Red Bull they want to keep their feet on the ground and believe that Mercedes is not so bad. “Mercedes is closer to us than we were to them last year. Probably this circuit benefits us, Max likes it and we will have to try to win the next race because there are races like Silverstone where Mercedes will be faster and even dominant ”, commented on his part Helmut Marko, certain that Mercedes and Red Bull will share the domain throughout the year depending on the characteristics of each circuit.

Mercedes highlights Red Bull’s speed increase in last two races

Hamilton thinks he doesn’t have “much to do” at the Austrian GP

This week F1 returns to compete in the Red Bull Ring, in the Austrian F1 GP, and for Hamilton, if the rain does not appear to change things, the favorite is Verstappen. “There is not much we can do. We are losing particularly on the straight, I don’t know if it is power, I personally feel that it is, but it may be load. That’s where they are killing us. They have little wing and still have more load, “he said. Hamilton.