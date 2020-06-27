Briton believes Africa is the most important place F1 should go

You have chosen your most special qualifying laps of your career

Lewis Hamilton wants Formula 1 to return to Africa, a continent that has not set foot since the 1993 season. The world champion of the world assures that it is a beautiful place, the most important one that F1 must go to, so he advocates expanding horizons.

The problem in Africa is that currently there is no FIA Grade 1 circuit. The one that has sounded the most for a possible return is Kyalami, but he needs a heavy investment to carry out the pertinent works and thus achieve the highest distinction of the Federation.

However, Lewis Hamilton, asked about the place he would choose to have a new Formula 1 race in the future, is very clear.

“Easy, Africa. It is a very important place to return. Formula 1 must change to be a sport that goes to certain places and lives behind something to help communities.”

“I think we need to pay more attention to Africa and enhance the precious place that it is. It is the most important place we have to go to,” said Hamilton in a Petronas initiative.

It should be remembered that only two African countries have hosted Formula 1 Grand Prix: South Africa and Morocco. The first was done between 1962 and 1993 – with some interruptions and controversies, yes – and the second only in 1958.

On the other hand, regarding the challenge that the 2020 season will pose, conditioned and ‘condensed’ by the coronavirus, the Mercedes driver appeals to the constancy and stresses that there will be no time to recover from mistakes.

“One of the biggest challenges is maintaining consistency. Normally we have between 20 and 22 races, it is a long time and there are usually gaps to breathe a little and come back, but this time it is different: you will have to attack and be more focused because each race will be crucial”.

Plus, you’ve also had time to answer a question about the past. In relation to his most special qualifying laps, Lewis keeps the Poles obtained in Canada 2007, Singapore 2018 and some in Monaco.

“I think my first pole was in Canada, in 2007, and it was very important. I’ve done a lot of decent laps, like the one in Singapore 2018, that lap was unique; probably some in Monaco as well.”

“They are all different. Sometimes you think it has been great and other times you feel it has been terrible but you get the pole,” said Lewis Hamilton to conclude.

