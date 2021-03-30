Hamilton broke another Schumacher record in Bahrain

03/30/2021 at 10:47 AM CEST

Lewis hamilton continues his particular ‘crusade’ for records in Formula 1 and most of them he has taken away Michael Schumacher, including those of victories (96 by 91 of the German), poles (98 by 68) and podiums (166 by 155).

This season he will try to win his eighth world title to overcome the historical record of 7 crowns of the ‘Kaiser’, which he equaled in 2020. But as an aperitif, last Sunday, in addition to opening the season with another victory, the Briton surpassed Schumacher as the Formula 1 driver with the most consecutive laps led.Hamilton beat the German mark, the 5,111 laps led Schumacher and set the new record in 1. 5,126 laps in the lead. In addition, the victory was awarded number 300 at a grand prize for a British pilot.

This is the list of the 10 drivers with the most laps led in history:

1 HAMILTON 5,126

2 Michael SCHUMACHER 5.111

3 VETTEL 3,495

4 SENNA 2,931

5 PROST 2,683

6 MANSELL 2,091

7 CLARK 1,943

8 STEWART 1919

9 ALONSO 1,767

10 Nelson PIQUET 1,600