Hamilton believes they can still run clean with Verstappen

Both were involved in an accident on the first lap of the Silverstone race on Sunday while battling for the lead.

Hamilton tried to overtake Verstappen on the inside in the fast corner Copse and the action ended in a collision between the front left wheel of the British and the rear right of the Dutch, who took the worst part.

FIA stewards ruled that Hamilton was guilty of the accident and gave him a 10-second penalty, while Verstappen criticized his rival for attempting a “dangerous” maneuver.

Although it is evident that tensions have risen a lot between the protagonists of the championship, Hamilton He believes that the lesson can be learned and that they can adapt to keep fighting cleanly.

“I would like to think that in general we should grow and learn from these experiences,” said the Mercedes driver.

“There is rarely an incident that is 100% someone’s fault. It’s always a mix because there are two people – or more obviously – so I think there are things we can both learn.”

“I would say Max is probably one of the most aggressive drivers here, just from my personal opinion. He does a great job, of course, but I think we have to try to find the best balance we can on the track, with space and respect between. one and the other, so that we can continue competing and have good races without crashing. “

Hamilton did not think that the battle with Verstappen at Silverstone would be different than previous encounters they’ve had, except there were times in the past when he did pull back to avoid a collision.

“I think it is a normal battle,” he said. “When he was younger, of course, he was probably just as aggressive, maybe not really as aggressive as Max is, but he was quite aggressive when he was young.”

“And I think now I’m much older and I know it’s a marathon, not a sprint, so I think I have a better vision of how to approach my races.”

“But we are in a battle and I think this year has been very aggressive. Most of the time I have had to give in and avoid the incident with him and live to fight later in the race.”

“As it turned out (on Saturday), once it’s in clean air, they’re too fast. So when an opportunity comes along, I have to try to take advantage of it. That’s what we’re doing. And at that point, I have a great start. out of Turn 7 and I was so happy with the slipstream that I was able to go left and then go inside and get that gap. “

“Fortunately he was not able to close it. But unfortunately the aggression stayed on his side and we collided.”

Gallery: The best photos of the F1 British GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, perform for the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.

Red Arrows smoke over pit buildings

The Safety Car on the grid

Fans

Tom Cruise with Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1

Actor Tom Cruise

The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, are on display to the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 al inicio

Max Verstappen’s car, Red Bull Racing RB16B on a tow truck, is brought to the garage

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, prepare to lead the pack for the restart

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Actor Tom Cruise and Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG, on the grid

THE Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field through the pit lane

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 and Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, pit stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, pit stop

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 lead the pack as the lights turn green

Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck

Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins after making contact with Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Lando Norris, McLaren congratulates winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, gets out of his damaged car after crashing on the first lap

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, George Russell, Williams FW43B

Fans

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the cars through the pit lane

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Fans

Fans

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

