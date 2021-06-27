Hamilton beats Verstappen in FP3 in Styria and Sergio Pérez is fourth

The session started with little activity on the track in the opening minutes, with Pierre Gasly completing an installation lap in his AlphaTauri after problems with the Honda engine that left him without turning on Friday in FP2 and the Haas drivers taking advantage of the circuit to They alone.

Mick Schumacher started leading over his teammate, Nikita Mazepin, with a time of 1m11s238, far from yesterday’s best. Then came the Alpine with medium tires and more significant times, with Esteban Ocon turning at 1m06s839, followed by Fernando Alonso at 0s192.

The chronicle of the classification:

Coming into 20 minutes of practice, Williams was indulging in getting ahead with a lap of 1m06s454 from George Russell with the media as the track was already beginning to see almost the entire grid active.

“Checo” Pérez set a first half of 1m07s176 turning on medium tires that would then drop to 1m06s745 to be 11th, while Bottas started taking first place with a mark of 1m06s212 on softs in his Mercedes, before improving it to 1m06s063.

Verstappen was the last to set a time in the session but came out big with a lap of 1m05s571 to be first on soft tires as his championship rival Hamilton responded by placing second, albeit 0s329 behind the Dutchman. and soon it was relegated by Yuki Tsunoda, being 0s248 from the top.

Pérez, for his part, got into the top ten in ninth place with a time of 1m06s426 and soon after improved to 1m05s794 to be third, still with the means, behind a Gasly who had advanced to second place.

Hamilton asked the team on the radio where Verstappen got three tenths of a second from him and Red Bull further demoralized the Briton by setting the best time of the weekend so far with 1m04s971, being almost a second better than seven times champion.

The Mercedes at least improved to 1m05s367 to take second place, although he was almost four tenths behind Verstappen with a record in the last set and just inside the track limits, which showed how much Hamilton was pushing to try to get close.

However, with 15 minutes to go and after a few moments of calm on the track, it was Hamilton’s turn to fly with a lap of 1m04s369 that left him first, followed by Bottas at almost half a second.

Pérez had his first start on soft tires at the end and was fifth, although one second behind the lead with 1m05s394 before improving to 1m05s026 to place fourth, while Verstappen advanced to second place two tenths behind Hamilton and complaining on the radio for the presence of Mercedes on his return.

The Dutchman’s last attempt, already a minute ahead in practice, saw him improve by just three thousandths but time was eliminated for exceeding the limits of the track.

Behind the Mercedes and Red Bulls, Tsunoda and Gasly gave AlphaTauri fifth and sixth place, ahead of Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, closing the top ten.

Session results:

Gallery: Friday’s best photos from the Austrian Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

1/27

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

2/27

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

TV presenter Andrea Schlager

3/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

4/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

5/27

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, spins

6/27

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

7/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

8/27

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B

9/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

10/27

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

11/27

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Mercedes logo lighting

12/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

13/27

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton’s shoe, Mercedes

14/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

15/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

16/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes, participates in a kitchen chef dynamic

17/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes is interviewed

18/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Detail of the hands of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

19/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

20/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 on gravel

21/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M in breasts

22/27

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

23/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

24/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG

25/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

26/27

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

27/27

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images