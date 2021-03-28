Hamilton beats Verstappen and Alonso leaves

03/28/2021

On at 19:09 CEST

EFE

The British pilot Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) beat Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in a tight finish to the Bahrain Grand Prix and achieved the 96th victory of his sports career. The seven-time world champion he was overtaken by Verstappen three laps from the endbut just after taking the lead, Red Bull lost power and Hamilton regained the spot.

Mercedes also achieved third place, thanks to the Finn Valtteri Bottas. The points area was completed by the British Lando Norris (McLaren), the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and the Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who returned to compete in Formula 1 after two years of absence, had to retire on lap 34 due to problems in the brakes of his car that forced him to take the car to the workshops.