The break of the Formula 1 because of the coronavirus crisis it has brought out the most active side of Lewis Hamilton on social networks with publications of all kinds. In his last activity, the world champion has focused his criticism on Spain for the love of bullfighting.

The Brit began his Instagram post with a photo of a dead bull and a forceful message: «Spain, this is truly disgusting». Later, Hamilton explained his anti-bullfighting stance: « Children in Spain learn to torture and kill bulls at the age of 14. We ask the Ministry of Education to close bullfighting schools immediately.

The pilot refers to a request made by the association People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which in turn denounces one of the videos released by the Animalist Party Against Animal Abuse (PACMA) party.

In recent days, Lewis Hamilton has used his networks to criticize the Formula 1 world for failing to act on George Floyd’s death or to show his displeasure with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.