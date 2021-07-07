Hamilton, at his worst since 2013

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes they are very touched. More than ever in recent years. That is what the sensations left by the last Grands Prix say, with the improvement of Red Bull at top speed for three races, in Paul Ricard. It seemed that what happened in Monaco and Baku, where those of Milton keynes They were much higher, it could only be something normal due to the worst performance of the star’s car on urban circuits. Everything indicated that, as had been seen at the beginning of the season, Mercedes and Hamilton would alternate their superiority with Red Bull in many races on more classic tracks, but no one was counting on the huge leap forward from those in energy drinks. Hamilton and your boss, Toto Wolff, clearly and repeatedly suspected that Red Bull had improved the engine, hinting at a possible ‘trap’ in the current regulation. But Red Bull He said that they had only improved the reliability of his engine, something that would allow him to squeeze more his horses, also thanks to his new fuel. And also, before the insinuations, he pointed a finger at its rear wing, smaller and minimalist, as the great ‘culprit’ of its greater speed. Hamilton then insistently asked for improvements, and although at first Toto Wolff denied that any further updates were planned, James Allison He said that for the next races there would be improvements in his Power Unit and in the aerodynamics of the car. MercedesDespite being, like all teams, focused on the creation of the 2022 car due to the new regulations, it must therefore present some updates that may allow Hamilton to fight with him. Red Bull the Verstappen.

It remains to be seen when these updates arrive. The next race, that of Silverstone, a few kilometers from the Mercedes factory in Brackley, will be key. It would not be surprising that those of the German firm wanted to take their new pieces to the home appointment to respond to the harassment of their rivals. But be that as it may, in Mercedes territory, where Mercedes has won uninterruptedly since 2013, with 9 consecutive victories, 6 of them by Hamilton, with an overwhelming dominance in the hybrid era, another hit of the star would be huge for the morale of the champion team.

For now, Hamilton keeps his profile low, aware that “there is nothing he could do” in the last races in the face of the enormous speed of Red Bull in all aspects. The feeling, then, is very bad for the team and the king driver, but above all, so are the numbers. And it is that these show us that this scenario is atypical for the whole and for Lewis.

The Englishman accumulates 5 races in a row without winning, something that has not happened since 2016, when he chained 5 appointments without victory in the second part of the course. But the difference with that year is overwhelming: in 2016 he was driving the same car as his teammate and rival for the title, Nico

Rosberg, who finally snatched that scepter from him. This year, the scenario is much worse for Hamilton, since he drives a different car than VerstappenAnd there, yes, the performance of the machine can make greater differences than the pilot’s hands.

Mercedes’ aspirations now go through the arrival of its evolutions, without them diminishing its work in the 2022 project. It is a critical situation in which the winning team since 2014 must show the reaction capacity that it has always exhibited. This time, Mercedes is facing his greatest challenge, with Hamilton 32 points behind Verstappen in the World Cup and the set to 44 points from Red Bull in Constructors.

It will be necessary to see if the improvements they present in their cars (when they arrive) are enough to fight with Verstappen. And not only that, now the Silver Arrows cannot afford errors in strategies, rankings, or lose a single thousandth in the pit stops. The details count a lot, and in the face of such pressure, the painting that never failed, this course has already made several mistakes. They cannot afford many more, especially in their new pieces. They must work from the beginning, from minute 0. If not, things will look even worse for them.