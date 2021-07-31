Hamilton and Vettel fight against policies against LGTBI rights

Formula 1 arrives this weekend in Hungary for the 11th round of the 2021 season amid intense controversy Mercedes-red bull for the Hamilton and Verstappen accident at Silverstone. But another much more social issue hovers over the last few months, the Hungarian airs and the British and Sebastian Vettel wanted to talk about it.

On June 15, the country’s Parliament approved a law that establishes that sexual and gender diversity should not be discussed in schools. The president of the Commission European, Ursula von der Leyen considered that it is contrary to the fundamental values ​​of the European Union of “guaranteeing the rights of all the citizenship of the EU”.

The Formula 1 has promoted in recent seasons a series of initiatives to promote diversity and the integration of different groups in the world of competition through the #WeRaceAsOne (We run as one) program. In addition, Mercedes and Hamilton have also been extremely active in these types of initiatives and the Englishman is an activist in the BlackLivesMatter movement for the rights of people of color.

“I find it shameful that a country that is in the European Union has to vote or have some laws like this. I think we have had many opportunities to learn in the past. I cannot understand why it is difficult for them to see that everyone should be free. to do what you want, love who you want, and is on the line of living and letting live, “said Hamilton.

And he added in his networks: “Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be himself, no matter who he loves or how he identifies. I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the next referendum to protect the rights of the community. LGBTQ+, they need our support more than ever. Please show love for those around you because love will always win. “

For its part, Sebastian Vettel, who spent several hours at Silverstone collecting rubbish from the stands with volunteers from the English circuit, also gave his point of view when answering a question from Motorsport.com on Thursday at the pre press conference. Hungarian GP.

“Everyone is free to do what they want, and that is exactly the question. I find it shameful that a country that is in the European Union has to vote or have some laws like this as part of its, not Constitution but … I think we have had many opportunities to learn in the past and I cannot understand why it is difficult for us to see that everyone should be free to do what they want, love whoever they want and along the lines of ‘live and let live’, assured the German.

“Obviously, it is not our role to make laws and it is not our role, but I think we do express support to those who are affected by it.”

